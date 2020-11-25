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#1 - LES 10 ANNÉES À VENIR Conseils prophétiques de Dieu à Ses Enfants
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689 views • November 25, 2020
Vidéo faites en début d'Octobre 2020, par Notre Frère Alain LEPAGE,
du Québec, au CANADA.
Texte imprimable ici (français) : https://chants-louanges-adoration.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Proph%C3%A9tie-dAlain-LEPAGE-PDF-en-Fran%C3%A7ais-Mardi-3-Novembre-2020.pdf
Texte imprimable ici (anglais) : https://chants-louanges-adoration.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Letter-Prophecy-Alain-LEPAGE.pdf
vidéo sous titrée en anglais : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPAC-606qVA
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
du Québec, au CANADA.
Texte imprimable ici (français) : https://chants-louanges-adoration.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Proph%C3%A9tie-dAlain-LEPAGE-PDF-en-Fran%C3%A7ais-Mardi-3-Novembre-2020.pdf
Texte imprimable ici (anglais) : https://chants-louanges-adoration.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Letter-Prophecy-Alain-LEPAGE.pdf
vidéo sous titrée en anglais : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPAC-606qVA
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
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