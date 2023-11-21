the man who killed John F. Kennedy-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 19 2023

HEADLINE NEWS

NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: 60 Years Ago American President John F. Kennedy Was Assassinated By Forces Within The United States Government

Published

2 days ago

on November 19, 2023

By

Geoffrey Grider

John F. Kennedy was assassinated 60 years ago, in a conspiracy so shocking that it cannot be discussed in the media because it leads straight to LBJ, George H.W. Bush and the CIA

We present the overwhelming mountain of evidence that President Kennedy was hit by bullets from the front and rear. Every witness in the Dallas emergency room attests, on camera, to the fact that a bullet from the right front blew a fist-sized whole in the back of the President’s head. The New York Times carried these statements on the day of the murder; and has covered them up ever since. So why have we been force-fed lies all these years about the Book Depository building and a lone gunman?

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, American president John F. Kennedy was assassinated by assassins’ bullets and it was blamed on Lee Harvey Oswald. To cement this unlikely story, the Warren Commission was created to gaslight the American people with a ridiculous fiction of a ‘magic bullet’ that perform tricks and feats that no other bullet, before or since, has ever been capable of. Kennedy was not hit by a single bullet from the back, but by multiple bullets from multiple gunmen from the front. After the deed was done, Oswald was killed by Ruby who later went insane in a jail cell, and witnesses close to the event one by one began to die under mysterious circumstances. Investigative journalist Dorothy Kilgallen was probing the John F. Kennedy assassination when she suddenly died under strange circumstances on November 8, 1965. On this 60th anniversary of the murder of JFK, we unravel the past to show you the group of killers behind the assassination, a bloody trail that leads straight to the doorstep of JFK’s vice president Lyndon B. Johnson, and CIA operative and eventual 41st president of the United States George H.W. Bush.