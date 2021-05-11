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New! Grounding Tree Spirit Meditation
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3 views • May 11, 2021
This video introduces the practice of tree spirit meditation—one of our favorite grounding techniques. Connecting with nature has a calming effect on the human psyche. Trees represent rooting. By practicing tree meditation, you may connect with the universe, become more present, and release anxiety.
Learn more: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/grounding-tree-spirit-meditation
Learn more: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/grounding-tree-spirit-meditation
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