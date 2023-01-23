My DIY washed sulfur, foaming. Quicker fertilizer, cleanser. Alt to ozone.

For supply chain crunch. Supplier of washed sulfur has a $1,000 minimum order size. This is how I make mine for plant pests while fertilizing. Foaming or gassing off indicates conversion taking place. More powerful than alcohol or chlorine dioxide solution (CDS) in my daily use. Kills fungi whereas ozone does not destroy, according to Onsite Restorations staff in Vancouver.
