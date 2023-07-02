Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk's Twitter Is Not A Free Speech Platform: Twitter, YouTube & Google Must Die For Free Speech To Live Again...
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
101 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

   The greatest content creators must leave YouTube Immediately: Ben Shapiro, Steven Crowder, Viva & Robert Barns et.al just like Rush Limbaugh's replacement Dan Bongino Did...The Hippocratic Oath of Steven Crowder's Mug Club sellout to Big Tech Censor YouTube. Major influencers destroying free speech platforms like Rumble BitChut, Brighteon.

Clown World #44: Steven Crowder's Mug Club Is YouTube's Bitch Making The Switch...

https://rumble.com/v2x23un-clown-world-44-steven-crowders-mug-club-is-youtubes-bitch-making-the-switch.html

       A.I. Is messing up the world already because it is and will always be based on faulty science. The 1st damaging event from A.I. Technology was the Ferguson Modeling which locked the whole world down destroying 40% of the World GDP, over a virus that does not exist:

Clown World #21: Satan's Puppet & The Elon Musk's House of Cards Global Agenda...https://rumble.com/v2ntcdu-clown-world-21-satans-puppet-and-the-elon-musks-house-of-cards-global-agend.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

Keywords
fake newsfree speechyoutubefacebooksatanspace xtwittermoneyvirusessteven crowderelon muskdonald j trumpdaily wiremug clubprince of the airben schiperotelsa motorsnero link

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket