Batya Ungar-Sargon: Why Wall Street Hates Tariffs

Conservative commentator Batya Ungar-Sargon joined Fox News Wednesday to discuss President Trump's Tariffs.
On X, she posted: How can you be a sovereign nation if you rely on your greatest adversary for pharmaceuticals, aluminum, the very ships you need to fight them? Tariffs are crucial to national security, ending disparities, and reversing the international fleecing of the American working class...
She then went on to explain why Wall Street is shorting the stock market against the tariffs. It comes down to the turning of the flow of money away from the elites and toward the working class, which these tariffs are likely to do in the long run. Wall Street doesn't like that prospect.
