Redpill: They Knew All Along

The [Bidan] Mess

Redpill #1: “This was not the Joe Biden anyone who knew Joe Biden had seen before. He completely changed.”

Redpill #2: Watch how [Stuntman Joe] moved when he stumbled up the stairs of AF1. Is that the motor function of an old man who is cognitively impaired — or a young, unimpaired man? Does it look staged?

Redpill #3: Check out the paint job on the underside of that plane.





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Miranda Devine — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309602067112

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309603301112

