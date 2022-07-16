Redpill: They Knew All Along

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The [Bidan] Mess
Redpill #1: “This was not the Joe Biden anyone who knew Joe Biden had seen before. He completely changed.”
Redpill #2: Watch how [Stuntman Joe] moved when he stumbled up the stairs of AF1. Is that the motor function of an old man who is cognitively impaired — or a young, unimpaired man? Does it look staged?
Redpill #3: Check out the paint job on the underside of that plane.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Miranda Devine — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309602067112