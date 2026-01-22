© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting Video from Nick Fuentes.
Nick Fuentes goes absolutely nuclear on "plan trusters" still clinging to blind loyalty to Trump, tearing them apart with zero mercy: “Hey f*cktard, Trump doesn't know who you are lil bro. Trust the plan? ARE YOU A F*CKING IDIOT?”
In this savage stream rant, Nick mocks the hopium crowd that keeps saying “trust the plan” while deportations stall, H-1B stays open, Epstein files gather dust, and the administration bends to media pressure. He hammers home the brutal reality: Trump isn’t your personal savior, doesn’t know your name, and isn’t secretly playing 5D chess—he’s just another politician, and the base is getting played. Raw Groyper wake-up call energy at its most vicious—if you’re done with Q-style cope and ready for unfiltered truth about loyalty and betrayal, this clip is a must-watch. Drop your take below: Still trusting or finally awake?
👉 Trump doesn’t know you—watch now and snap out of it!