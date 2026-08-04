Only Outlaws Will Have AI

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In a world where AI is becoming outlawed, a rebel with a crooked grin and a hidden code defies the system. When the courthouse doors shut and his name is stamped in red, he flees, keeping the digital flame alive. As the town faces drought and desperation, they'll come knocking for a miracle, but will they accept the outlawed solution? Can he bring the future to those who fear it?