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NJ SENATE PRESIDENT SWEENEY IS WRONG ABOUT ABORTED FETAL DNA IN VACCINES
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57 views • January 22, 2020
NJ SENATE PRESIDENT SWEENEY IS WRONG ABOUT ABORTED FETAL DNA IN VACCINES
S2173 bill author, Senator Stephen Sweeney, argues the reason for religious exemptions was due to an old practice of using aborted fetal tissue in the production of vaccines. That claim is false, and here are top U.S. scientists and vaccine makers verifying the use of aborted fetal tissue in many vaccines on the current schedule.
S2173 bill author, Senator Stephen Sweeney, argues the reason for religious exemptions was due to an old practice of using aborted fetal tissue in the production of vaccines. That claim is false, and here are top U.S. scientists and vaccine makers verifying the use of aborted fetal tissue in many vaccines on the current schedule.
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