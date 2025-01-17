French Woman Dumps Millionaire Hubby, Sends $1M to Scammer Posing as Brad Pitt for Cancer Treatment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A 53-year-old French woman thought she was in a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt, only to be scammed out of €830,000. The imposter used AI-generated videos and fake medical stories to manipulate her into sending large sums of money. Tragically, Anne is now hospitalized due to the emotional toll.
Mirrored - Express Tribune