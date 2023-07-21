Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 2 - Utilitarian Faction

Part 2

The people who "claimed" to take the shot but can somehow confirm that they did not take the shot are called a shot "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker".

The people who "claimed" to take the shot - but NOW "claim" they did not take the shot - But, really did take the shot, or cannot prove that they did not take the shot, can be described as "untrustworthy", "deceitful", or "two-faced", AND, called a shot "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker".

The people who "claimed" to take the shot but did not take the shot OR "claimed" to take the shot but NOW "claim" they did not take the shot, are shot "frauds", "phonies", or "fakes". So these people can be called "untrustworthy", "deceitful", or "two-faced", AND, a "jellyfish", "flip-flopper", or "backtracker", AND, a "fraud", "phony", or "fake", such as an "untrustworthy shot jellyfish fraud".

It is impossible to confirm these people's actual shot status and so, in reality, these people are indistinguishable from, and can just be called a shot "sycophant", "toady", or "minion".





#definitions #zealot #fanatic #energumen #sadist #schadenfreude #henchman #lackey #flunkey #sycophant #toady #minion #jellyfish #flipflopper #backtracker #untrustworthy #deceitful #twofaced #fraud #phony #fake #abnormal #impure #inorganic #regret #repentant #penitent #Normal #Pure #Organic #reasoning #thinking #perceptive #independent #logical #critical #resolved #resolute #strongwilled