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RFK, Jr Vilified for the Truth About Vaccines & Autism
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59 views • August 17, 2020
Bill Gates offers no studies to justify his vaccine demands and is worshipped as a medical authority and never questioned. RFK, Jr. was drawn into the vaccine debate by the documented case of an injured child (who won compensation in the “vaccine court”) and been publicly vilified ever since. RFK, Jr. talks about the hundreds of studies by scientific organizations
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
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