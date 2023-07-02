Create New Account
CANCER CONSPIRACY - THE LIE OF AMERICA’S WAR ON CANCER
One of America’s largest cancer centers tested a non-patentable cancer therapy and found that it stopped the spread of cancer 80% of the time, and they were forced by the US Government and other cancer agencies to cover up their own positive results. This is that story, with a frontline whistleblower, documents, and never-before-seen footage showing this profound cover-up.

Keywords
healthcancerlaetrilevitamin b17

