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Coronavirus & the disease called Covid-19. A brilliant interview with Professor Dr Sucharit Bhakdi
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83 views • November 24, 2020
A BGB compilation video in two parts. Part 1 introduces the book by Prof. Bhakdi co-written by his wife Prof. Karina Reiss called 'Corona False Alarm?'
Part 2 is a discussion with Prof. Bhakdi on the whole subject of Covid-19 and why he believes a great crime has been committed against humanity.
Professor Bhakdi is one of the most highly cited medical research scientists in Germany.
The softly-spoken Professor Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, is an infectious medicine specialist. The Professor is one of the most highly cited medical research scientists in Germany. He was head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, one of Germany's most distinguished seats of learning.
more information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Part 2 is a discussion with Prof. Bhakdi on the whole subject of Covid-19 and why he believes a great crime has been committed against humanity.
Professor Bhakdi is one of the most highly cited medical research scientists in Germany.
The softly-spoken Professor Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, is an infectious medicine specialist. The Professor is one of the most highly cited medical research scientists in Germany. He was head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, one of Germany's most distinguished seats of learning.
more information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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