Iron and Clay, The ``Holy`` Roman Empire

Did anyone ever tell you that iron and clay don't mix? They really kind of don't. Who is the power behind the final kingdom, made of partly iron and party clay? From Pagan Rome to Catholic Rome, it's Rome again. Sure, they made us think Rome went away and lost its glory and luster, but Rome is still here even today.

If you know better, then you know there is nothing "Holy" about the so-called "Holy Roman Empire."

Not only did the "Holy Roman Empire" completely annihilate three kingdoms and cause much physical harm, but they also steal, kill and destroy faith in Jesus. Remember the parable of the seed? Some seed fell on rocky (stony) places, and later scorched by the sun. Others were fallen among thorns and thickets. And yet others were devoured by fowl. See Matthew 13.

