2023.02.14 CCP spy balloon incident is continuously bringing the following consequences. In the meantime, it implies the bureaucracy and appeasement in the West and the U.S., which encourage CCP’s ambitions for even madder moves.
中共间谍气球事件持续发酵，同时也暴露西方和美国政府部门的官僚和绥靖，这助长了共产党进一步疯狂的野心。
