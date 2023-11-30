Did someone say corruption?
Actor Danny Trejo refused a visit with Zelensky in Kiev, because the Office of the President wanted "kickback"
They were willing to pay Trejo $100,000, but actually include a sum of $150,000 of which $50,000 was supposed to be returend in cash to Zelensky's office by Trejo's agent.
This is where your tax dollars go, Yermak is paying actors to visit Kiev and taking a "little" for himself.
