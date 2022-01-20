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[Jan 20, 2022] The Deception of All Deceptions? w/ David Weiss [Alfa Vedic]
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278 views • February 10, 2022
Strap in, but keep your mind open! The Alfacast crew believes in leaving no stone unturned, regardless of whose eyebrows get raised. Today we're entertaining the perchance concept that the shape and functionality of our beloved Earth may be remarkably different than what most of us have always perceived.
David Weiss will be our tour guide down this entertaining rabbit hole of endless possibilities. Like many of us, Dave will admit that the geometry of our realm can't be ascertained for certain, but the consensus with any in-depth sleuthing reveals more than a few undeniable whoppers.
David masterfully tackles many of the typical questions from people who would otherwise consider this subject a fool's errand, as he viewed the world through a similar lens in the not too distant past.
As a renewable energy businessman he first traversed the flat earth path in early 2015 in a serious effort to debunk this ridiculous notion.
Whether or not you reach similar conclusions as David after this controversial roundtable discussion, it will be hard to deny that NASA and the entire consortia of institutionalized academia has some serious explaining to do!
The Event is here! Join us as we all come together to decide where we all go from here...
https://alfavedic.com/theevent
Also please look into donating to our current GoFundMe!
https://alfavedic.com/fundraiser
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic
Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic
QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD
Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk
Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT
Join Our Telegram:
https://t.me/alfavedic
Join Us Weekly on Dlive, a decentralized livestream platform.
Join:
https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773..
Channel:
https://dlive.tv/AlfaVedic
Support us by buying from our booklist!
https://alfavedic.com/booklist..
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
David Weiss will be our tour guide down this entertaining rabbit hole of endless possibilities. Like many of us, Dave will admit that the geometry of our realm can't be ascertained for certain, but the consensus with any in-depth sleuthing reveals more than a few undeniable whoppers.
David masterfully tackles many of the typical questions from people who would otherwise consider this subject a fool's errand, as he viewed the world through a similar lens in the not too distant past.
As a renewable energy businessman he first traversed the flat earth path in early 2015 in a serious effort to debunk this ridiculous notion.
Whether or not you reach similar conclusions as David after this controversial roundtable discussion, it will be hard to deny that NASA and the entire consortia of institutionalized academia has some serious explaining to do!
The Event is here! Join us as we all come together to decide where we all go from here...
https://alfavedic.com/theevent
Also please look into donating to our current GoFundMe!
https://alfavedic.com/fundraiser
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here:
https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic
Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming!
https://paypal.me/alfavedic
QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD
Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk
Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT
Join Our Telegram:
https://t.me/alfavedic
Join Us Weekly on Dlive, a decentralized livestream platform.
Join:
https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-70535773..
Channel:
https://dlive.tv/AlfaVedic
Support us by buying from our booklist!
https://alfavedic.com/booklist..
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
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