The era of drone warfare is real! The Lancet kamikaze of The Russian Armed Forces triumphed by destroying the Ukrainian naval drone, "Magura," en route in the Black Sea near the Crimean coast. On the morning of September 24, UAV pilots from the Rubikon Center detected a Ukrainian multipurpose unmanned surface vehicle, once again spotted on the high seas on a strike mission against various Russian port cities. The two most impressive drones so far in this war are the Russian Lancet and the Ukrainian Magura. But, Lancet speaks here, and there they fight!

Finally, Magura was blasted powerfully even while moving by Lancet! It seems easy to destroy an unmanned USV or naval drone. But the key is the right tool, here is the Lancet in action from that area! Ukraine won't have another chance, or even this one, if only a single Russian defense group with Lancet UAV is working, as in the footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

