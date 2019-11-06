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Harris County Texas Election Crime My personal story.
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26 views • November 06, 2019
This video is my video of my first time poll watching in Harris county Texas. It was at poll 0150 on November 5 2019. At 5:45 am I arrived and entered where set up was set to happen at six I brought in my cooler and was thrown out and locked out by the election judge as you see Myself and other watcher are kept out by judge - A crime that kept us from doing what we are by law to do. This Poll has had voter fraud in last election.
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