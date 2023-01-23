https://gettr.com/post/p23cma24c11

12/29/2022 Miles Guo: AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix tells us that not only the Chinese people but also many Americans and other people around the world support the New Federal State of China; We will work with institutional investors to give rise to a new world monetary order, and nobody can resist our influence and power!

12/29/2022 文贵直播：凤凰城告诉我们，除了中国人，还有许多美国人和全世界的人都支持新中国联邦; 我们会和机构投资者一起建立一个新的全球货币秩序，没人能拒绝我们的魅力和实力！

