https://gettr.com/post/p23cma24c11
12/29/2022 Miles Guo: AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix tells us that not only the Chinese people but also many Americans and other people around the world support the New Federal State of China; We will work with institutional investors to give rise to a new world monetary order, and nobody can resist our influence and power!
#AmFest #NFSC #WorldMonetaryOrder #DigitalCurrency
12/29/2022 文贵直播：凤凰城告诉我们，除了中国人，还有许多美国人和全世界的人都支持新中国联邦; 我们会和机构投资者一起建立一个新的全球货币秩序，没人能拒绝我们的魅力和实力！
#凤凰城 #新中国联邦 #全球货币秩序 #数字货币
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.