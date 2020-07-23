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DON'T TALK TO POLICE - ATTORNEY JAMES DUANE (VIDEO)
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23 views • July 23, 2020
ATTORNEY JAMES DUANE was a practicing CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY that currently works as a Regent University LAW PROFESSOR. One of his first statements is "I WILL NEVER TALK TO ANY POLICE OFFICER UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES!" and he highly recommends everyone else do exactly the same thing.
I was a Deputy Sheriff in Southern California for 33 years, a Military Policeman (MP) and MP Academy Instructor for 18 years during my 28 year career in the military, and I was a College Professor teaching Criminal Justice for 8 years; and I TOTALLY AGREE with James Duane's quoted statement. Believe it or not, even Law Enforcement Officers are taught the same thing in the Police Academy. They will not talk to other Law Enforcement Officers. If they are ordered to do so and will be fired if they don't, then they will be read their Garrity Rights saying anything they state or admit to can never be used in a court of law. They also are provided an Attorney and Union Representative. Listen to this video so you will learn WHY. This video is some of the best advice you will ever get from an Attorney.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Regent University School of Law on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVCxGpbDeDI47HDmPYkFCQ
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
I was a Deputy Sheriff in Southern California for 33 years, a Military Policeman (MP) and MP Academy Instructor for 18 years during my 28 year career in the military, and I was a College Professor teaching Criminal Justice for 8 years; and I TOTALLY AGREE with James Duane's quoted statement. Believe it or not, even Law Enforcement Officers are taught the same thing in the Police Academy. They will not talk to other Law Enforcement Officers. If they are ordered to do so and will be fired if they don't, then they will be read their Garrity Rights saying anything they state or admit to can never be used in a court of law. They also are provided an Attorney and Union Representative. Listen to this video so you will learn WHY. This video is some of the best advice you will ever get from an Attorney.
Additional Research.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[All Social] https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Regent University School of Law on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVCxGpbDeDI47HDmPYkFCQ
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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