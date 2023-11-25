ALERT U.S. TREASURY BOND DEFAULT OVER THE THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

No idea why this is not getting more attention. This is a big deal. 34T in bonds "DELETED".
U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY @SecYellen
And
@federalreserve CHAIRMEN JEROME POWELL
Are going to ”delete” the entire $34 TRILLION TREASURY BOND MARKET OFF ALL THE BOOKS!
