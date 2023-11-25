Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT U.S. TREASURY BOND DEFAULT OVER THE THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
channel image
Natural Intelligence
111 Subscribers
242 views
Published a day ago

No idea why this is not getting more attention. This is a big deal. 34T in bonds "DELETED".


U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY @SecYellen And @federalreserve CHAIRMEN JEROME POWELL Are going to ”delete” the entire $34 TRILLION TREASURY BOND MARKET OFF ALL THE BOOKS!

Keywords
collapsebondsskeksis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket