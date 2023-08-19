Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson Speaks

On the steps of the Parliament of Victoria, distinguished Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson spoke for nearly 40 minutes giving a strong case for voting "No" at the coming "Voice" referendum. He has seen the corrupt government system first hand, from the 1970's on when he trained in law. We were blessed to hear him share his perspective, a true and wise Aboriginal Elder.
