Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson Speaks
channel image
Lightpath
13 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

On the steps of the Parliament of Victoria, distinguished Aboriginal Elder Michael Anderson spoke for nearly 40 minutes giving a strong case for voting "No" at the coming "Voice" referendum. He has seen the corrupt government system first hand, from the 1970's on when he trained in law. We were blessed to hear him share his perspective, a true and wise Aboriginal Elder. 

Keywords
lawcorrupt governmentvoicereferendumparliament houseaboriginal eldermichael andersonstrong casevoting no

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket