Miles Guo: We should be grateful to America and other Western civilized countries

【2023 NFSC New Year Celebration】1/1/2023 We should be grateful to America and other Western civilized countries. It is these countries that have accepted and tolerated us. The Way of Righteousness pursued by the New Federal State of China provides the Chinese people with the basic condition to have a better culture and civilization.

【2023 新中国联邦元旦大直播】1/1/2023 我们要感恩美国等西方文明国家，是这些国家包容了我们；新中国联邦追求的正道主义为中国人拥有更好的文化、文明创造了一个基本的条件

