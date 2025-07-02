BrightLearn - Corporate Transparency Act: A Fight for Privacy, an interview with Andy Schlafly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Bright Learn podcast discusses the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) as government overreach, criticizing its invasive reporting requirements for small businesses and nonprofits while exempting large corporations, highlighting legal challenges, privacy risks, and unconstitutional implications, and urging listeners to oppose it.
