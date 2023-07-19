Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China is ‘stealing’ our secrets: Rep. Carlos Gimenez
channel image
NewsClips
3699 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., discusses Congress opening an investigation into UC Berkeley’s alleged lucrative ties with China on ‘The Evening Edit.’

Keywords
current eventsinvestigationchinasecretsstealing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket