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My Path to the Flat Earth by Karen B
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147 views • September 09, 2020
Karen B :“This is a video I made about what opened my eyes enough to look objectively at the flat earth. Everyone has a different path but maybe someone will relate to my experience and realize the depth of the deception at hand.” Karen B
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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