Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
90yo woman rescued after five days under rubble following Japanese quake
channel image
High Hopes
2985 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published 15 hours ago

RT


Jan 7, 2024


A 90-year-old woman was rescued alive from under the rubble of a house five days after an earthquake in Japan. Someone that strong will probably live to be a hundred!


-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v45mdci-90yo-woman-rescued-after-five-days-under-rubble-following-japanese-quake.html

Keywords
earthquakejapanwomanrtquakealiverubblerescued90 years oldfive days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket