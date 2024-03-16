Firstpost
March 15, 2024
Red Sea: Houthis Successfully Test Hypersonic Weapon, Say Reports | Firstpost America
Russian State media has reported that the Yemen-based Houthis have carried out a successful test launch of hypersonic missiles. The reports also state that the Houthis intend to manufacture these weapons domestically. Only Russia, China and the US have hypersonic technology. Iran also claims to have hypersonic weapons as Tehran remains the prime supplier to the Houthis.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdRUDGmObmA
