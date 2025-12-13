WORLD Astrology & Predictions - Winter 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Mundane Astrology and the Capricorn 2025 Ingress, I'll take a look at what might be ahead for the *WORLD* using Israel, Russia, China and the UK. Covers the period between about December 21, 2025 to about March 20, 2026. Minimal AstroSpeak.
JUMPS:
Israel 00:03:56:16
China 00:08:02:17
UK 00:11:12:12
Russia 00:14:45:03
Summary 00:19:16:24
