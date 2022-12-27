Create New Account
OWEN BENJAMIN | #1576 SHIVA & THE BEAR, THE MOST ACCURATE INFO ON TRUTHER FM
Excellent discussion of the current political climate and solutions with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.
https://vashiva.com/
https://truthfreedomhealth.com/

