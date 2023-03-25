GOVERNMENT FOR THE UNGOVERNABLE

Having a government that represents the aggregated will of the Untited States is necessary. As it's described in our constitution to carry out the will of the people it works for. Getting us to hate our own government, one that worked for a long time I might add, is part of the deception here. To create a vacuum requested by us only to fill it later to "save everyone". This is ridiculous guys. Getting us to ask for our own destruction only reinforces how easily people in this country are swayed. Pretending that America sucks and was never any good. That's bullshit. When we allow good systems to be overtaken by BD men, they become a bad product. And this is on us. WE are the ones who didn't lift a finger. It is on US to make this right. I think we as people, do a little better with some representation, expectations of each other and a notion of how society should function as a whole when appropriate. We need to get bad men out of a decent system. Like by other parasite, they won't stop until we say so. Hit meeeee! [email protected]