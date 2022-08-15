Today, August 15, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic Begins Consideration of the Case of British Citizen Mercenaries.

Today, on August 15, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic begins consideration of the case of British citizens John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy, as well as Swedish and Croatian citizens Matias Gustavsson and Vekoslav Prebeg, who took part in the hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If found guilty, they could face the death penalty.

Watch the interview with Vekoslav Prebeg, which he gave the day before.