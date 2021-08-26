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Is Covid a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated? Get Facts-inated! from theHigwire.com
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211 views • August 26, 2021
IS COVID A PANDEMIC OF THE UNVACCINATED?
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-covid-a-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated/
Professor of medicine and Covid expert, Peter McCullough, MD, explains how the CDC stopped recording ‘breakthrough’ Covid cases in the vaccinated, and explains the impact this had on US data.
Get the Science:
-thehill.com/policy/healthcare/555273-cdc-identifies-only-10000-covid-infections-in-fully-vaccinated-but-likely
-www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
-www.nytimes.com/2021/05/25/health/cdc-coronavirus-infections-vaccine.html
-www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/nearly-60-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-fully-vaccinated-study-finds.html
Get the Full Interview:
-thehighwire.com/videos/about-half-the-cases-are-vaccine-failures/
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-covid-a-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated/
Professor of medicine and Covid expert, Peter McCullough, MD, explains how the CDC stopped recording ‘breakthrough’ Covid cases in the vaccinated, and explains the impact this had on US data.
Get the Science:
-thehill.com/policy/healthcare/555273-cdc-identifies-only-10000-covid-infections-in-fully-vaccinated-but-likely
-www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
-www.nytimes.com/2021/05/25/health/cdc-coronavirus-infections-vaccine.html
-www.beckershospitalreview.com/public-health/nearly-60-of-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-in-israel-fully-vaccinated-study-finds.html
Get the Full Interview:
-thehighwire.com/videos/about-half-the-cases-are-vaccine-failures/
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