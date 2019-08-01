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Avoid These 6 Common Mistakes Made by Cannabis Growers
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25 views • August 01, 2019
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Hey, everybody makes mistakes!
Even we do believe it or not! ;) We want to help you avoid the mistakes we and others have made and are making all the time!
This video is a bit longer, but has much needed information for growers of all calibers. In this video we cover:
1. Overwatering
2. Rootbound and Sick starts
3. Too much and too little feed
4. Pest prevention
5. pH
6. Harvesting, Curing, and Drying
Stay tuned for more comprehensive discussions on each of these items in detail, in their own video.
Hey, everybody makes mistakes!
Even we do believe it or not! ;) We want to help you avoid the mistakes we and others have made and are making all the time!
This video is a bit longer, but has much needed information for growers of all calibers. In this video we cover:
1. Overwatering
2. Rootbound and Sick starts
3. Too much and too little feed
4. Pest prevention
5. pH
6. Harvesting, Curing, and Drying
Stay tuned for more comprehensive discussions on each of these items in detail, in their own video.
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