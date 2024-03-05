Create New Account
His Power is Perfected in Our Weakness
High Hopes
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


Feb 23, 2024


"Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." – Matthew 5:3–4

His Power is Perfected in Our Weakness


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bK4rHbAwUCw

weaknessgooddiscovering the jewish jesusrabbi schneiderhis powerperfected

