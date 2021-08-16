© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CueTheMarines: The Don (Il Donaldo) - Godfather Comms [16.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • August 16, 2021
Note: I know nothing... But I'm now 100% convinced that satanism and therefore God exists now...
NXIVM -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NXIVM&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
CueTheMarines - 1573 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tnc4mnpYCYg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
--
"When someone is trying to hide, remove or censor something, it will inadvertently draw tremendous attention to it"
Some of my links from jul. 2020 - many 'Dead'.
Censorship is coming - Twitter Banning Q-Anon -> [All4ALarp]
22. jul. 2020 • 10.709 visninger • 8:21 min (Not found)
21. jul. 2020 https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/twitter-bans-7-000-qanon-accounts-limits-150-000-others-n1234541
20. jan. 2021 https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/11/technology/twitter-removes-70000-qanon-accounts.html
https://twitter.com/All4aLARP
All4aLARP 64 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/videos
--
Welcome to the Global War
https://www.qanon.pub/
In mid October of 2020, YouTube did a mass removal of most Q related accounts. Why? Think logically. Therefore, this list is now quite small as content creators find new homes and the community helps us to update this list.
https://qalerts.app/research/
Q has been dark for 251 days. At times Q strategically goes dark for days, weeks or in some cases months. Be sure you have some type of Q Alerts in place so you are notified when Q drops again.
https://qalerts.app/home/
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/ - This site can’t be reached
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/ This site can’t be reached
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/ - OK
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961 - OK
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html - Not Found
https://www.qanon.news/ redirected to: https://ncswic.godaddysites.com/ - OL
(Deplatformed! Webhost shut off all access to the old site due to server load and even suspended my account.=
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump - Konto suspenderet
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse OK
https://twitter.com/POTUS - (Pedo Joe)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
https://gettr.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump
https://gettr.com/user/trumpian45
https://gettr.com/user/DonaldTrumpRD
---------------------------------------------
The Patriot Hour - 203.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJq9pqEEUr5_OmwBWQxDKA (Terminated)
---
The HighWire with Del Bigtree - 200.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q (Terminated)
---
JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 2.830 abonnenter
You think you are smart! Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!!!
5,690 views Jul 10, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA (Alive)
---
PAM JONES FOR LIBERTY / PEDOPHILE EXPOSURE PROJECT - 15.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/PamJonesForLiberty/videos… (Terminated)
---
Mouthy Buddha - 248.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg (Terminated)
---
QANON RESEARCH CHANNEL - 14.100 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7YPV6mEO9mnjvmhnnwYrJA (Terminated)
https://theqpatriothub.weebly.com/ (with links- videos Dead)
https://8kun.top/index.html OK
Q Connect Direct
WWG1WGA!
QProofs.com
QAnon.pub
Qmap.pub is a tool for Patriots worldwide to research QAnon drops.
QMAP.pub
Q - 8chan Boards
8ch - Patriots Fight Board
8ch - GreatAwakening Board
8ch - Q Research Board
Q Abbreviations (List)
Download Q! Drops
(Great App available to get Q's posts as soon as they drop!
Download from Google Play Store
Find Q on Voat
Q on VOAT
Also find Q here!
Q - qntmpkts.keybase.pub
QProofs.com
QAnon.pub
QMAP.pub
Q VOAT
QResearch 8Kun
PatriotsFight 8Kun
---
My 3 playlist on Brighteon Updated a year ago
- Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)- by researcher Janet Ossebaard.
- 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines' - by Spacebusters
- 'P1ZZAG4TE' Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
--
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWW3gYCvKS412p7o6qSK5gg (Terminated)
http://ahijackedlife.com/q-anon-primer-how-to-follow-the-q-anon-q-clearance-post-on-4chan/ (I can't get access)
--
April 14, 2021 Epstein secured? Scaramucci and Maher nervous? Lets watch the $nakes
https://trusttheq.com/epstein-secured-scaramucci-and-maher-nervous-lets-watch-the-nakes-at-the-zoo/
https://trusttheq.com/
https://social.quodverum.com/@Qanon/102090817359768574
https://medicine-tribe.com/2018/02/10/chapter-8-the-storm-there-are-no-secrets/
https://www.pinterest.com/AHiJackedLIFE/
---------------------
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
NXIVM -> https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NXIVM&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
CueTheMarines - 1573 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8tnc4mnpYCYg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
--
"When someone is trying to hide, remove or censor something, it will inadvertently draw tremendous attention to it"
Some of my links from jul. 2020 - many 'Dead'.
Censorship is coming - Twitter Banning Q-Anon -> [All4ALarp]
22. jul. 2020 • 10.709 visninger • 8:21 min (Not found)
21. jul. 2020 https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/twitter-bans-7-000-qanon-accounts-limits-150-000-others-n1234541
20. jan. 2021 https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/11/technology/twitter-removes-70000-qanon-accounts.html
https://twitter.com/All4aLARP
All4aLARP 64 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlbc3u_ycevO8D3xg38gFw/videos
--
Welcome to the Global War
https://www.qanon.pub/
In mid October of 2020, YouTube did a mass removal of most Q related accounts. Why? Think logically. Therefore, this list is now quite small as content creators find new homes and the community helps us to update this list.
https://qalerts.app/research/
Q has been dark for 251 days. At times Q strategically goes dark for days, weeks or in some cases months. Be sure you have some type of Q Alerts in place so you are notified when Q drops again.
https://qalerts.app/home/
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/ - This site can’t be reached
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/ This site can’t be reached
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/ - OK
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961 - OK
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html - Not Found
https://www.qanon.news/ redirected to: https://ncswic.godaddysites.com/ - OL
(Deplatformed! Webhost shut off all access to the old site due to server load and even suspended my account.=
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump - Konto suspenderet
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse OK
https://twitter.com/POTUS - (Pedo Joe)
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
https://gettr.com/search?q=Donald%20Trump
https://gettr.com/user/trumpian45
https://gettr.com/user/DonaldTrumpRD
---------------------------------------------
The Patriot Hour - 203.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJq9pqEEUr5_OmwBWQxDKA (Terminated)
---
The HighWire with Del Bigtree - 200.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q (Terminated)
---
JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 2.830 abonnenter
You think you are smart! Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!!!
5,690 views Jul 10, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA (Alive)
---
PAM JONES FOR LIBERTY / PEDOPHILE EXPOSURE PROJECT - 15.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/PamJonesForLiberty/videos… (Terminated)
---
Mouthy Buddha - 248.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg (Terminated)
---
QANON RESEARCH CHANNEL - 14.100 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7YPV6mEO9mnjvmhnnwYrJA (Terminated)
https://theqpatriothub.weebly.com/ (with links- videos Dead)
https://8kun.top/index.html OK
Q Connect Direct
WWG1WGA!
QProofs.com
QAnon.pub
Qmap.pub is a tool for Patriots worldwide to research QAnon drops.
QMAP.pub
Q - 8chan Boards
8ch - Patriots Fight Board
8ch - GreatAwakening Board
8ch - Q Research Board
Q Abbreviations (List)
Download Q! Drops
(Great App available to get Q's posts as soon as they drop!
Download from Google Play Store
Find Q on Voat
Q on VOAT
Also find Q here!
Q - qntmpkts.keybase.pub
QProofs.com
QAnon.pub
QMAP.pub
Q VOAT
QResearch 8Kun
PatriotsFight 8Kun
---
My 3 playlist on Brighteon Updated a year ago
- Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)- by researcher Janet Ossebaard.
- 'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines' - by Spacebusters
- 'P1ZZAG4TE' Updated a year ago
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
--
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWW3gYCvKS412p7o6qSK5gg (Terminated)
http://ahijackedlife.com/q-anon-primer-how-to-follow-the-q-anon-q-clearance-post-on-4chan/ (I can't get access)
--
April 14, 2021 Epstein secured? Scaramucci and Maher nervous? Lets watch the $nakes
https://trusttheq.com/epstein-secured-scaramucci-and-maher-nervous-lets-watch-the-nakes-at-the-zoo/
https://trusttheq.com/
https://social.quodverum.com/@Qanon/102090817359768574
https://medicine-tribe.com/2018/02/10/chapter-8-the-storm-there-are-no-secrets/
https://www.pinterest.com/AHiJackedLIFE/
---------------------
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.