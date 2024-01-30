Today's Patient: Conure parrot l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2

Kritter Klub
Jan 28, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Lovely conure parrot Haengjji came to see the doctor. Before, she already come to treat her broken toe. The toe got infected and started being necrotized. If serious, we might have to amputate her toe. Watch the rest of the story in the video
More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’: • Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱
#Kritterklub #parrot #bird #conureparrot
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ15ZUXrgQ8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.