Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Today's Patient: Conure parrot l Animal Hospital For Tiny Animals 2
channel image
High Hopes
3029 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published a day ago

Kritter Klub


Jan 28, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Lovely conure parrot Haengjji came to see the doctor. Before, she already come to treat her broken toe. The toe got infected and started being necrotized. If serious, we might have to amputate her toe. Watch the rest of the story in the video


More videos about ‘Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱’: • Animal Hospital for Tiny Animals🌱


#Kritterklub #parrot #bird #conureparrot


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZ15ZUXrgQ8

Keywords
patientinfectiontoekritter klubanimal hospitaltiny animalsconure parrot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket