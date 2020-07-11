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Wayfair denies child sex trafficking
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876 views • July 11, 2020
I tried to sum up the whole Wayfair situation in under 2:20 so i could fit it all in 1 video so u can share & redpill ur friends
Props to https://twitter.com/darrianperdue for the dig
DISCLAIMER: IM NOT CLAIMING TO KNOW HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS GOING ON HERE, IM JUST WALKING U THRU WHY ITS TRENDING
https://twitter.com/TommyG
Props to https://twitter.com/darrianperdue for the dig
DISCLAIMER: IM NOT CLAIMING TO KNOW HUMAN TRAFFICKING IS GOING ON HERE, IM JUST WALKING U THRU WHY ITS TRENDING
https://twitter.com/TommyG
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