Sri Lanka protesters 'will occupy presidential palace until leaders go' - BBC News

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Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen or made a public statement himself. Thousands descended on Colombo on Saturday demanding his resignation after months of protests.