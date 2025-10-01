BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Bradley Birkenfeld | Tina Peters, Exposing Corruption & Whistleblowers | 10.1.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
19 views • 1 day ago

Patriots, buckle up for an explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed where we rip apart the veil of a corrupted judiciary, stolen elections, and the raw truth about Tina Peters' unjust imprisonment—all while the government shutdown grinds our nation to a halt over Democrats' push for healthcare freebies for illegal immigrants. We'll dive headfirst into the chaos Des Moines' scandalous illegal superintendent Ian Roberts, who sparked student walkouts and a DOJ probe into race-based hiring. Plus, shocking updates on TPUSA events disrupted by suspicious packages and cancellations, and VP JD Vance shattering the narrative on migrant perks costing Americans billions. This isn't just talk—it's a wake-up call to the rigged systems stealing our votes and freedoms. Don't miss the DHS Operation Twin Shield revelations exposing immigrant fraud and its crushing financial toll on everyday families!

At the heart of today's firestorm is our powerhouse guest, Bradley Birkenfeld—the legendary UBS whistleblower and author of Lucifer’s Banker UNCENSORED: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy. As the most significant financial whistleblower in history, Birkenfeld exposed billions in tax fraud, violated Swiss secrecy laws to deliver justice, and sparked global reforms that shattered banking's dark underbelly. We'll grill him on today's whistleblower battles: from navigating AI-driven financial scams and slow IRS payouts to protecting truth-tellers in a polarized post-2024 election world. His story of conviction turned triumph exposes corruption in the justice system—perfect timing as we tackle Tina Peters' fight and the broader war on accountability. Get ready for insights that could arm you to blow the whistle on the next big scandal!

We'll wrap with a no-holds-barred reaction segment, including your toolkit for action: a ready-to-send fax blast demanding Congress snap back to work and reject funding migrant healthcare amid this manufactured shutdown. From brainwashed youth rallying for liars to Christian universities silencing de-transitioners like Chloe Cole, we'll connect the dots on how these outrages erode our values. Tune in live—your voice matters in this untamed battle for truth, justice, and America's future.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy