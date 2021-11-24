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Jennifer M. Granholm, The US Energy Secretary Has NO Idea How Much Oil The US Uses per day...
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61 views • November 24, 2021
So because of their ignorance, Jennifer M. Granholm and the Biden administration release only three days oil from the petroleum reserve... these people are morons... maybe she should go on "The Dating Game" again.... Biden loves finding the most incompetent people to run the most important jobs... let me know if you agree...
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