Can You Trust the New Testament You’re Reading? | Source Texts Explained

How do we know the New Testament you’re reading today is trustworthy—and where did it actually come from?

In this video, I walk through the real source texts behind English New Testament translations, starting with the earliest Greek manuscripts (around 100 AD) and moving forward through major manuscript traditions and printed Greek New Testaments all the way to 1984.

We’ll look at how the New Testament was copied, preserved, compiled, and translated—focusing on dates, languages, manuscript families, and key textual milestones. This is a historical and textual overview of the New Testament’s source texts, not a theological debate.



