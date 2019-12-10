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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1707 - Jack Luibel - Tribute to Jack
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9 views • December 10, 2019
Bonds and Tillman, pretending to be a female that wanted to go out with him, lured Jack to a location in front of a church. When he arrived, they attempted to rob him at gunpoint, with Tillman shooting him when he fought back, before stealing his wallet.
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