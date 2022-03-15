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3 15 22 Is the New World Order defeated Witnessing the destruction of the OLD GUARD PRAY
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141 views • March 15, 2022
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Panic from Pentagon
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40 House Democrats Signed A 2019 Letter Asking The State Department To Designate Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion As A Terrorist Organization
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Former Marine Intel talks about Nazis in Ukraine
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Get Up To 51% Off By Clicking The Link Above ^^
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Pave the Way
Song by Lux-Inspira
https://artlist.io/song/61101/pave-the-way?search=pave-the-way
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Flawed PCR tests article
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21069
France no more masks
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/21067
EXCLUSIVE: FBI Documents Uncovered that Tie Americans to “Neo-Nazi” Azov Battalion in Ukraine
https://tinyurl.com/2p88v5r9
Panic from Pentagon
https://t.me/realjust_human/5335
40 House Democrats Signed A 2019 Letter Asking The State Department To Designate Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion As A Terrorist Organization
https://t.me/realjust_human/5398
Former Marine Intel talks about Nazis in Ukraine
https://t.me/PutinistRussia/225
Ukrainians confirm Ukrainians firing on their own people
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/79563
Ted Nugent is right
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/79508
Soros
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/79446
Babylon is fallen
https://t.me/Whiplash347/97189
Russian Army delivers food to Ukrainians
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/76223
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/and-we-know
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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