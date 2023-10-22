When Are We Gonna Focus On America?

We are Americans. When does our Country become the priority? As Black Lives Matter and the rest of the lunatic marxist left celebrate the demise of our birthright. As neglect riddled politicians take payouts to stab the American citizen in the back. As the borders are flooded with a United Nations engineered invasion that will purposely alter the future of the Country. Why are our tax dollars and priorities shifted to foreign entanglements? These are the words of the Father of the United States, George Washington, listen to them! He believed we should set an example to other nations “of a people always guided by an exalted justice and benevolence.” To be this shining example, America must remain free from foreign entanglements.

