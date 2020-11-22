Buffalo, New York Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo Lockdown Orders; Chase Out Sheriff & Health Dept

"Now tell me something, it's still we the people right?" -Dave Mustane



"That's right people you have to get mad!" -Howard Beale, Network



Restaurant and business owners take note. This is what it takes people! There is more of us than there is of them. If they want to keep pushing then we push right back.



If everyone did this we would see our freedoms return real fast and these scumbag authoritarian politicians walking in lockstep and trying to kill our economy, our spirit and our bodies would start to feel the power of the millions. Class action suits flood the legal system with a multi pronged protest in the courts and on the streets while we make our voices heard as we take back what is rightfully ours.



Get on your phones, call your politicians and tell them YOU'RE MAD AS HELL AND YOU'RE NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE! and talk to attorneys who specialize in constitutional law about your unconstitutional grievances. I am no lawyer, but it would seem that there are many that can be brought forth to a court of law for legitimate redress. This video is case in point right here. So are families of the elderly who died unnecessarily in nursing homes. Remember, ventilators kill.



FLOODING THE COURTS WITH CLASS ACTION SUITS IS ANOTHER LEGITIMATE AND LEGAL FORM OF PROTEST.



LET OUR VOICES BE HEARD!



Originally posted by RealTimWalton on YouTube 11/20/2020