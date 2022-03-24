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Jew's True Calling, Khazarian Mafia's Scapegoat, Evil Manifested Today w/ Dr. Zelenko (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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134 views • March 24, 2022
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Dr. Zelenko rejoins the program to discuss the world today and the evil that is being manifested thru state controls, corruption and a brainwashed culture. How did we get so off track and what will it take to refocus the world towards universal godly principles? These are the main topics we discuss.

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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